When basketball star Jaylen Brown signed the largest contract in NBA history — $304 million over five years — the first question he was asked was what he planned to do with such wealth.

“I want to launch a project to bring Black Wall Street here to Boston,” he said during a news conference announcing his contract extension on July 25.

“I want to attack the wealth disparity here. I think there’s analytics that support that stimulating the wealth gap could actually be something that could be a betterment for the entire economy.”

Brown, 26, who was selected as the third overall pick in the NBA draft by the Boston Celtics in 2016, has no apparent ties to Tulsa, which had the largest thriving Black business district before the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre destroyed it. Famed Black educator Booker T. Washington had dubbed the area “Black Wall Street” on a visit to Tulsa.

Brown attended high school in Marietta, Georgia, where his team won the Class 6A state championship.

A small forward/shooting guard in the NBA, he played one season at Cal, where he was named freshman of the year in the Pac 12 Conference before declaring for the draft. He is a two-time NBA All-Star and helped the Celtics reach the Finals in 2022.

Local Black leaders expressed overwhelming support for Brown’s stated plans.

“I welcome it, and I champion it,” said C.J. Weber-Neal, a member of the Greenwood Arts and Cultural Society.

“I think it’s a celebration that he recognizes that this is something important. It creates better communities, better schools. That was the key. That was what Black Wall Street in Tulsa was — a beacon for other communities.”

Tyrance Billingsley II, founder and executive director of Black Tech Street, an initiative to rebirth historic Black Wall Street as a Black innovation economy and embrace the tech industry, said he wasn’t surprised that even though Brown has no apparent connection to Tulsa, he announced the effort.

“Tulsa was never the only Black Wall Street,” Billingsley said. “There were other Black Wall Streets, but Tulsa was always the Black Wall Street,” he said.

“It doesn’t surprise me, because a lot of people know.”

“I’m fully supportive of anything that will empower the Black community and give opportunities to diversify the Black community,” said Billingsley, who last week led a news conference announcing a partnership with Greenwood District tech entrepreneurs and Microsoft.

“For me, this is amazing,” said Kuma Roberts, the recently named interim president and CEO of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s so amazing to think that Black Wall Street is a state of mind for so many people. It’s not an actual place. For people to want to recreate that mission across the nation is amazing,” she said. “This shows that Tulsa is really the gold standard.”

Outside of basketball, Brown’s interests include history, philosophy, meditation, soccer and anime.

At age 22, he became the NBA Players Association’s youngest elected vice president.

He has spoken on the importance of education and technology at Harvard University, the University of California-Berkeley and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In 2019, Brown was named an MIT Media Lab fellow.

Brown and his family established the Bridge Program, a learning and leadership initiative developed by the 7uice Foundation and the Community Biotechnology Initiative at the MIT Media Lab.

The Bridge Program’s mission is to help cultivate the next generation of leaders in science and technology, and it is designed for young people from underrepresented minority communities in eighth through 12th grades.

He held the July 25 news conference at the program’s MIT Media Lab facility.

“I thought it was fitting,” Brown said. “I knew I was going to be here today. What more beautiful place than to be in the environment with youth, to be in an environment for learning that’s supposed to be cutting-edge and make the world a better place. And that’s what I think we’re all in the business of, besides just entertainment. So for it to be here was just divine timing.”

During the news conference, Brown spoke at length about the importance of giving back to the community and creating change.

“With the biggest financial deal in NBA history it makes sense to talk about, one, your investment in community, but, two, also the wealth disparity here that nobody wants to talk about. … It’s something that we can all improve on. It’s unsettling,” he said.

“And I think through my platform, through influential partners, through selective leaders, government officials, a lot (of people) who are in this room, that we can come together and create new jobs, new resources, new businesses, new ideas that could highlight minorities but also stimulate the economy and the wealth gap at the same time.

“I think that could be a mix of commercial, real estate, residentials. … Boston could be a fully integrated, self-sufficient hub. I think Boston could be a pilot, not just for wealth disparity here in the U.S. but around the world.”

Weber-Neal lauded Brown’s statements.

“You know how it is these days,” he said. “It’s all about ‘me.’ Very few youth champion what they can give back,” he said.

“I was very pleased to hear his commitment to establish a BWS in Boston,” said Tulsa City Councilwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper in a text to the Tulsa World. Her district includes much of north Tulsa and Greenwood.

“I wish more of Black athletes would invest in Black communities in the spirit of building generational wealth that was systematically robbed from enslaved Africans from the theft of this country clear up to today,” she said.

“Systemic and institutionalized racism is alive and well in this country and America has proven time and time again that she will not do right by the African living in America. So we must build amongst ourselves. Kudos to Jaylen Brown, a Black man standing up and building up his community!”

Weber-Neal said he would “encourage him to actually come to Tulsa, to take a tour. We learn by history.”

Asked what advice he would give to Brown in starting a Black Wall Street in Boston, Billingsley said: “Not to work for the community but work with the community.”

“When first it (the record NBA contract) was finalized,” Brown said, “the first thing that came to mind is like, ‘Dang, look what all you can do with it now — how much you can invest into your community, what you can build with it, what you can change, how many lives you can touch, and, like, what you can do in real time. Those resources that you have, you know.

“Money isn’t everything, but the ability to have resources, to put stuff together, to build things, to change things, to have influence — all of that stuff is more inspirational to me than anything. Now the pressure is I’ve got to build something fitting. Something monumental. … I’m excited to do so.”



