The PartnerTulsa board of directors on Thursday approved an agreement with Western Supply LLC to build a 320-unit multifamily development on the northwest corner of the Arts District.

The vote sets in motion the process of activating a tax increment financing (TIF) district for the development. City councilors are expected to vote to make the incentive official in the next few weeks.

Josh Miller of the George Kaiser Family Foundation said construction is set to begin in July and will take 28 to 30 months to complete.

“We’re thankful to the City of Tulsa and PartnerTulsa for their partnership and support of Western Supply,” Miller said. “Without the financial support of the TIF, this project would not have been possible.”

The project has been a long time coming. GKFF announced in 2016 that it planned to build a vibrant residential and commercial district on the 400 block of North Boulder Avenue that would attract young, talented people to Tulsa.

The property at 424 N. Boulder Ave. was once home to Western Supply warehouses.

Miller described the $114 million, seven-story project as a “talent village” that will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units, at workforce and market rates, to entrepreneurs, adult students, teachers, artists, young professionals, AmeriCorps members and Tulsa Arts District employees, among others.

“The project is also an effort to provide affordable workforce and market-rate units to meet Tulsa’s overall housing shortage, particularly the approximately 3,000 rental units needed downtown over the next 10 years,” Miller said.

TIFs are a development tool used by government entities to incentivize development. Typically, sales or property taxes — sometimes both — are frozen and future tax collections beyond that baseline are poured back into the project and used to fund city improvements.

Under the terms of the Western Supply agreement, the TIF will remain in place for 25 years or until $28 million in property taxes has been collected.

Western Supply will receive $16.1 million of the total, or 67%, with 33% going to fund downtown improvements and administrative fees.

During the life of the TIF, entities that rely on property taxes for funding, such as Tulsa County and Tulsa Health Department, will continue to receive payments based on the current value of the Western Supply property.

When the TIF ends, the tax payments rise to reflect the increased value of the property created by the Western Supply project.

PartnerTulsa — also known as the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity — is the economic development arm of the city.