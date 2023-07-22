VINITA — With the jaw-dropping announcement of a $2 billion Disneyland-like theme park and resort planned for a small town in northeastern Oklahoma, many questions remain.

Plans call for the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort to be built on 125 acres just outside of Vinita. It is to be part of a 1,000-acre development that will also include the largest RV park in the central United States, hundreds of cabins, a hotel and an indoor water park.

The development is to be built in phases starting with the 750-spot RV park and cabins, which are scheduled to open in the spring of 2025.

The theme park and resort are planned to open in 2026, the same year as the Route 66 centennial.

The Tulsa World spoke individually with several of those involved in the project. Here are some questions and answers.

Why Vinita? Was it because of the availability and/or affordability of the land?

“That was some of it,” said Steve Hedrick, executive producer of the design team for the project.

“The land, … it’s a beautiful area. It’s nice and green most of the year. The weather is temperate. You get winds in Oklahoma, of course, but they’re a little less severe in this part of the state.”

The planned location is about 6 miles east of Vinita and about 10 miles from various locations on the northern and western sides of Grand Lake. It is also near the Will Rogers Turnpike and Oklahoma 66.

“It’s just a beautiful place,” Hedrick said. “They brought me here like a year and a half ago, and they said, ‘We own this property. What do you think?’ And I got up on the knoll overlooking where the theme park is going to be … and said, ‘I can see it rising up out of ground. This is the place.’ It’s gorgeous.”

He did not identify who the landowners were.

Who is financially backing the project?

“Right now we have a financial backer of one,” Hedrick said, “and that’s Gene Bicknell. He’s been our benefactor.”

Bicknell is American Heartland’s founder and chief creative officer. He owns theaters in Branson, Missouri, and founded NPC International, which became the world’s largest Pizza Hut franchise. He is also a former mayor of Pittsburg, Kansas, and an author, actor, broadcaster, pilot, veteran and professor.

Bicknell was awarded $63 million from the state of Kansas in 2022 following a 15-year tax dispute, according to the Joplin Globe.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled that Bicknell was owed the money because he was a Florida resident in 2005 and 2006 when he sold NPC International, which owned more than 800 Pizza Hut locations around the world, the Globe reported.

“It’s from the heart,” Bicknell, 90, told the Tulsa World regarding his support of the theme park.

“We pay for all of this to make a reasonable opportunity for us to entertain people and also that is affordable in price, and we can promote charities,” he said during last week’s news conference announcing the theme park.

“I was born in Picher, Oklahoma. I’m back,” he said.

“Our mission here today is to bring peace and hope and joy and economic growth to this area. It’s also a movement to promote the entire country and perhaps the world,” Bicknell said.

How does a theme park get built? What are the steps? How do you determine “themes” for a theme park?

Typically, Hedrick said, it takes about seven years to build a Disneyland-like theme park and resort from conception to final construction.

“When I told Gene Bicknell that, he said, ‘You’ve got to do better.’ So we put together the best team that could possibly design a theme park. We are committed to do it in about 3½ years, which is about half the time. And we’re on schedule,” Hedrick said.

“To get people enthused about a project like this, you put together … usually a PowerPoint presentation. And I was just spit-balling with my wife” about different ideas for themes, he said.

“We’re in the heartland, we’ve got to celebrate the Great Plains, so let’s write that down,” Hedrick said.

Once the themes are determined, he said, “the first thing you look for is a design company.”

“How do the people enter? What is the first thing they see? And I insisted that there be a large body of water.

“I hate going to a concrete park. … I told them: This needs to be like walking into a botanical garden, and there happens to be rides around.”

Was the planned opening of the theme park in 2026 intentionally timed to coincide with the centennial of Route 66?

No, Hedrick said. “It was a coincidence.”

Is this project really for real?

“They tried to explain to us how big it was going to be, but I’m still having a hard time (with the scale),” said state Rep. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita.

“The first meeting or two, I kept thinking: ‘As big as they’re saying that this is, this is not reality. This is not going to happen,’ you know? And then as it started to progress and I got to see how big it was, I’m sitting there thinking, ‘It’s too, too big for me to really try to understand, for me to put my arms around it.’”

Cornwell and several other state elected officials who represent the area said they first met with members of the design team and learned about the project about a year and a half ago.

Last week’s news conference announcing the project drew more than 900 people to the Craig County Community Center at the fairgrounds. Vinita, located 64 miles northeast of downtown Tulsa, has population of about 5,200.

Vinita Mayor Josh Lee, elected to his first term in March, said he had heard “there was something going on” about the project before he ran for the post. Since he was elected, he has been communicating heavily with development officials, he said.

“I hit the ground running as soon as we won the election. … I think I’ve worked with this (development) team literally seven days a week since March,” he said.

“A lot of people suspected there was something going on,” Lee added. “None of them had a clue it was going to be this big. This is not just an amusement park; this is an entire destination. The impact it’s going to have on us is tremendous.”

Vinita is a relatively small town. Why does this community seem to have embraced this concept while other small towns might not?

“There’s always going to be some people that don’t want to change. The trouble is, our community is changing,” Cornwell said.

“All those small towns that didn’t want to change, they’re not there anymore, a lot of them. Most of them, they sat there and they sat there and they didn’t want to change, and then people left. So you’re either on one side or you’re on the other.

“This is the type of project that my kids and my grandkids — we can keep our family unit together and they can have jobs and they can stay here, and they can be here for Christmas and Thanksgiving and all that stuff.”

“I haven’t heard a peep of negativity,” Hedrick said. “You can see by (900) people here how excited this community is. They’re exited. So are we.”

“Our area has been crying for something like this for years,” Lee said. “It’s a great part of the state. … We have great people up here, and we’ve been poised to have something like this for decades.

“To hear something like this come along is sheer excitement and actually a little relief, because finally it’s our time,” the mayor said.

“Of course you see concerns on social media from some people,” Lee said. “It’s been very small — smaller than I expected.

“As a whole, the area has been very supportive,” he said.

“You’re never going to have a 100% buy-in. That’s just not going to happen. Not in today’s world. But the excitement you can see. This place was packed.”



The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.