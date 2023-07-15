Several initiatives have resulted in $215 million in funding toward accelerating the city’s transformation into a tech hub, according to a local group.
Tulsa Innovation Labs (TIL), a nonprofit that aims to catalyze a thriving and inclusive innovation economy in Tulsa, released its first-ever impact report, Tulsa’s Path to Inclusive Growth.
Among key findings:
TIL is on pace to create or place up to 10,000 tech-related jobs in eight years.
Job growth from TIL is estimated to increase Tulsa’s tech employment by 5% annually.
TIL is creating good jobs that pay an annual average wage of $67,000 — more than both the national and Tulsa average income.
53% of all jobs being created by TIL are accessible without a bachelor’s degree.
TIL initiatives are poised to catalyze more than $1 billion in additional public and private capital.
In the next eight years, TIL initiatives will draw nearly 150 new companies to the Tulsa region.
“This is the trajectory that we’re on over the next decade or so, but it’s going to require a new focus on implementation. That should be exciting to the city and humbling at the same time — that we’re on the right track but we have more work to do,” said Nicholas Lalla, founder and managing director of Tulsa Innovation Labs.
“From the start, TIL has focused on positioning Tulsa as a national model for inclusive, tech-led growth for midsized cities across the country,” he said. “These findings offer tangible evidence that we are well on our way to achieving this goal and to establishing a thriving and inclusive tech niche for the region.”
The funding is coming through various public-private initiatives, Lalla said.
TIL’s initiatives are designed to support workforce development, enable the growth of startups, ignite academic innovation, and cultivate local talent across the four sectors that Tulsa has prioritized for tech-related growth — virtual health, energy tech, advanced air mobility and cybertechnology.
TIL led the cross-sector coalition that secured $38.2 million federal funding for the Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility Cluster from the U.S. Economic Development Administration Build Back Better Regional Challenge.
TIL also spearheaded the effort to create EIC Rose Rock, a venture fund that invests in seed and early-stage energy technology companies. Energy Innovation Capital (EIC), which focuses on building innovative technologies and businesses to optimize and future-proof the energy sector, operates the fund; backers include the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Devon, ONEOK and Williams.
The TIL impact report coincides with the four-year anniversary of TIL’s “Tulsa’s Tech Niche,” the first tech-led economic development strategy in Tulsa’s history.
The report uses data from existing programs, as well as broader labor market statistics. The projections indicate that TIL is poised to drive significant and inclusive growth in the Tulsa region in the coming years, the organization said.
Since launching in 2020, TIL says the nonprofit has led successful initiatives to drive momentum toward an inclusive innovation economy in Tulsa.
TIL, which is significantly supported by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, partners with 36 Degrees North — a basecamp for entrepreneurs, innovators and startups — and with Tulsa Remote, a one-year program that offers a $10,000 grant and additional benefits to eligible remote workers who move to and work from Tulsa.
The TIL report identifies areas of improvement, laying out four action items for TIL to monitor, evaluate, and learn from its initiatives to drive sustained impact for years to come.
“TIL is committed to seeing even greater success in the Tulsa region, focusing on further driving an inclusive workforce and becoming a global leader in the tech industry, having a high impact for Tulsans and beyond,” the organization said in releasing the report.
“This tremendous progress is thanks to the hard work of the TIL team, the dedication of our partners, and the immense support from the Tulsa community. We are encouraged by our projected impact, and we are turning our focus now to implementation — ensuring our initiatives achieve the outcomes they were designed to produce: Create and expand access to opportunities for all Tulsans,” Lalla said.