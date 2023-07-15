Interested? Here's how to get a tech job

Nicholas Lalla, founder and managing director of Tulsa Innovation Labs, said opportunities are available for those interested in various areas of the tech sector.

For high school graduates who are looking to enter tech without a bachelor's degree, he said, "I would strongly encourage them to look at the Cyber Skills Center at Tulsa Community College."

For college students, internships are the best way to enter, he said.

For others, "there are a ton of events going on across the city all the time ... that are open to the public. So if you're interested ... go to one of those events. You'll meet amazing people doing really interesting and fun things. ...

"See what resonates with you. I think networking, being an active citizen and community member ... is super beneficial," Lalla said.