Michael Dekker Tulsa World Business Writer Follow Michael Dekker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Ten Tulsa-area businesses are among Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing companies of 2023.

The list, released last week, includes nine companies in Tulsa and one in Broken Arrow.

The local companies, their ranking in the list and their growth over the last three years are:

Medefy (software), No. 288; 1,964%

Rivas & Associates (legal), No. 599; 977%

Thompson Construction (construction), No. 1,964; 286%

NextGen Tax Services (financial services), No. 2,367; 233%

PPT Solutions (business products and services), No. 2,901; 182%

Lumio Dental (health services), No. 2,988; 174%

Metal Building Industries (manufacturing), No. 3,274; 155%

MowTown Outdoors (Broken Arrow — consumer products), No. 3,484; 143%

TokenEx (software), No. 3,657; 133%

Certified Source (human resources), No. 4,045; 113%

A total of 23 Oklahoma-based companies made the list, including 10 in Oklahoma City.

“$358 billion in 2022 revenue. 1,187,266 jobs created. And 5,000 examples of how to scale your business,” Inc. said on its website announcing the list.

“Nowhere else will you find a list of companies with a greater impact on the U.S. economy,” it said.

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022, the publication said.

To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019.

They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.

Inc. said the median growth for this year’s list was 219%, with 1,186,006 jobs added.

Nationally, there were 638 newly founded companies on its 2023 list and 3,049 repeat honorees.

Inc. is a business magazine based in New York City founded in 1979. The magazine publishes six issues per year, along with regular online and social media content.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.