Michael Dekker Tulsa World Business Writer Follow Michael Dekker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In what is being called "the digital transformation of Black Wall Street," Microsoft is partnering with tech entrepreneurs and the Greenwood district to develop 1,000 Black cyber and tech professionals in Tulsa.

"The goal of this alliance is to raise the capacity of the Tulsa ecosystem as it relates to producing, attracting and retaining Black cyber talent," said Tyrance Billingsley II, founder and executive director of Black Tech Street, an initiative to rebirth historic Black Wall Street as a Black innovation economy and embrace the tech industry.

He said during a news conference at the Greenwood Cultural Center on Monday that the partnership's goal is to "establish 21st-century Greenwood as a national leader in Black cyber excellence and innovation."

Organizers are aiming to have 1,000 Black cyber professionals in Tulsa by around 2030.

Billingsley said currently about 6% of Tulsa's tech workforce is Black. Developing 1,000 Black tech professionals in Tulsa would bring the city to the national average of 14%, he said.

"There is a great opportunity here for Black Tulsans," Billingsley said, adding that the national average salary of cyber security professionals is $88,000 per year, compared to the average annual salary of Black Tulsans, which is $32,000.

"We have work to do as a community, and this is why Microsoft is always proud to support these efforts," said Ann Johnson, Microsoft corporate vice president.

"When we work with the community, we understand what the community needs. We don't just come in and say, 'Here's what we're going to do for you.' We get involved with these types of programs, and we bring our best people," she said.

"Obviously, we can bring some financial aspects, but it's really the people on the ground, working with the technology, working with the community and bringing opportunity."

In addition to Microsoft, the partnership will include the University of Tulsa and Tulsa Community College and will involve a scholarship program, as well as artificial intelligence technology and a Black cyber tech summit.

Companies and organizations supporting the effort so far include Regent Bank, Conquest Cyber, Hewlett Packard, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, and the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

"I want to clarify that these supports represent an initial engagement and are in no way a culmination or totality of what this alliance will entail," Billingsley said.

Others working with the partnership include InTulsa and Tulsa Innovation Labs.

Black Tech Street also has been named the Microsoft Tech Spark Fellow for Oklahoma, which includes a $50,000 grant and access to Microsoft workforce programs.

Billingsley and Johnson also pointed out that many of the careers will not require a four-year tech degree to obtain.

"I have a degree in political science. I've been in tech for 35 years," Johnson said. "These are the type of opportunities that we want to bring to your community.

"We want to bring the opportunity to educate people … who look at tech and think, 'Oh, that's so far removed from what I can do.' It's not far removed," said Johnson, who grew up in southern Utah and now lives in Seattle.

"If you asked the young me who left home at 17 — put myself through college — didn't even know what Microsoft was … if I'd be standing here 30-some-odd years later as a senior executive at Microsoft, that would have been the most foreign concept in the world," she said.

"I was worried about my next meal and having a place to live. And that's the opportunity that we want to bring to the community."

"You are who this is for," Billingsley said of the Greenwood community. "And we commit to doing this work with Greenwood — not for or without Greenwood.

"I look forward to truly starting this work and cultivating the relationship between Microsoft and the Greenwood community — to show the nation that Black Wall Street will be just as powerful and economically diverse this century as it was for the last," Billingsley said.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.