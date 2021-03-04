Building more than 'just houses,' Habitat for Humanity plans $35 million initiative in north Tulsa

The year Cameron Walker joined Habitat for Humanity, 2015, the organization finished one house in Tulsa.
This year it plans to build 55 homes. And even that is going to be just the beginning of a larger initiative to invest $35 million in north Tulsa over the next several years, the organization told the Tulsa World on Thursday.
That kind of exponential growth wasn’t simply a matter of scaling up. It reflects a seismic shift in the group’s philosophical approach, said Walker, president and CEO of Green Country Habitat for Humanity.
The group no longer wanted to build one house at a time on whatever lot happened to be available. Instead, Habitat concentrated all of its efforts on one particular part of Tulsa, mid-town’s Kendall-Whittier neighborhood, as a “holistic approach” to building not just individual houses but building an entire community.
“We weren’t really being as impactful as we could be,” Walker said. “We could make a bigger difference if we linked arms with other organizations and all worked together in one tightly focused geographic area, where affordable housing is one component. But there’s also economic development and education and private development.”
With most of Habitat’s lots in Kendall-Whittier already developed, the group is now shifting attention to a swath of north Tulsa bounded by 56th Street North, Interstate 244, North Harvard Avenue and North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Several projects will begin this year, including a Peace Pointe development at 33rd Street North and North Columbia Avenue, homes in the Dunbar neighborhood and The Whittier townhome community at East Admiral Place and North Lewis Avenue.
As was the case in Kendall-Whittier, Habitat’s housing initiative will coincide with several other efforts, both private and public, to revitalize the area, improve schools and increase economic opportunities for the existing residents, Walker said.
“A home isn’t just a physical structure,” he said. “It’s a place to live.”
To build at a such a pace, Habitat relies less on volunteers and more on paid contractors, officials said. And instead of hammering nails to help build a home, the clients focus on credit counseling and financial coursework. At the end of the process, the home buyers qualify for low-interest mortgages that ensure the payments won’t be more a third of their household income.
“Tulsans throughout our community are working to close the life expectancy gap that exists between north Tulsa and the rest of the city,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum. “A big part of that is establishing quality affordable housing.”
The city established a tax increment finance district last year to channel more than $40 million into north Tulsa housing. And Habitat for Humanity will be “a key partner in this work,” Bynum said.
“Today’s announcement,” he said, “is a powerful statement about their commitment to making Tulsa a city where every child has an equal shot at a great life.”