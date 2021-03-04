Building more than 'just houses,' Habitat for Humanity plans $35 initiative in north Tulsa

The year Cameron Walker joined Habitat for Humanity, 2015, the organization finished one house in Tulsa.

This year it plans to build 55 homes. And even that is going to be just the beginning of a larger initiative to invest $35 million in north Tulsa over the next several years, the organization told the Tulsa World on Thursday.

That kind of exponential growth wasn’t simply a matter of scaling up. It reflects a seismic shift in the group’s philosophical approach, said Walker, president and CEO of Green Country Habitat for Humanity.

The group no longer wanted to build one house at a time on whatever lot happened to be available. Instead, Habitat concentrated all of its efforts on one particular part of Tulsa, mid-town’s Kendall-Whittier neighborhood, as a “holistic approach” to building not just individual houses but building an entire community.

“We weren’t really being as impactful as we could be,” Walker said. “We could make a bigger difference if we linked arms with other organizations and all worked together in one tightly focused geographic area, where affordable housing is one component. But there’s also economic development and education and private development.”