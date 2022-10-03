Bucking national trend, Tulsa gas prices fall 10 cents in last week

Gasoline prices in Tulsa have fallen about 10 cents per gallon from last week, despite a national average increase of more than 11 cents.

“With gas prices continuing to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes, the national average saw its second straight weekly rise. But at the same time, areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast have continued to see declines as the nation experiences sharp differences in trends between regions,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service, in a blog post Monday.

“Some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply, which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket," he said.

"While I’m hopeful there will eventually be relief, prices could go a bit higher before cooling off. In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further.”

The price at Tulsa-area QuikTrips was $3.37-$3.38 on Monday, according to GasBuddy — about 10 cents lower than a week earlier.

Last week, local prices spiked about 20 cents per gallon higher than the previous week.

The average national price rose $11.1 cents in the last week to $3.78, according to GasBuddy.

The states with the lowest average prices Monday were Mississippi ($3.02), Louisiana ($3.06) and Texas ($3.06), the company said.

The states with the highest average prices were California ($6.25), Oregon ($5.36) and Nevada ($5.34).

Nationally, prices are up nearly 60 cents from a year ago; in Tulsa they are up 55.5 cents from a year ago, according to GasBuddy and AAA.

However, prices are still more than $1 per gallon lower than during their peak this year in mid-June.

The national average price of diesel declined 2.9 cents in the last week and was $4.86 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.

The average diesel prices in Oklahoma and in Tulsa were $4.468 and $4.394, respectively, according to AAA.

U.S. oil inventories stood about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year, GasBuddy said, while gasoline inventories fell by 2.4 million barrels and are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.

GasBuddy said that according to global oil field services company Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. rig count was up by 1 rig to 765 and was 237 rigs higher than a year ago.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.74 to $79.49 a barrel, and wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 4 cents to $2.47 a gallon on Friday.

However, prices rose Monday, with U.S. crude oil for November delivery rising $4.14 to $83.63 a barrel and wholesale gasoline for November delivery rising 14 cents to $2.51 a gallon.