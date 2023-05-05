Oklahoma School Counselors Association President Christi Sturgeon could not even get the full sentence out Friday afternoon before being drowned out by loud cheers from Booker T. Washington’s seniors.

“We are excited today to announce that Ms. Jennifer S...” was all Sturgeon could muster before the students erupted at the news that Jennifer Sack, a counselor at Booker T. Washington High School for the last 11 years, is the 2023-2024 Oklahoma School Counselor of the Year.

Sturgeon, Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist and others surprised Sack at the school’s Senior Awards Assembly with the news. She will go on to be considered for the National School Counselor of the Year award, which will be presented in February.

Sack is the second faculty member at Booker T. Washington to receive statewide accolades this semester, as English teacher Traci Manuel was named Oklahoma Teacher of the Year in March.

“She did an excellent job of creating programs at TPS that advance students and advance the counseling profession,” Sturgeon said. “That’s basically what got her the award — she stood out from the rest regarding what she does here at TPS.”

Along with successfully working with school administrators to have non-counseling duties such as test administration and coordination of individualized education plans moved out from under the counseling team’s purview, Sack coordinated Booker T. Washington’s College Application Week in October, which saw a 22% increase in the number of seniors applying to college within a five-day window.

“I’m really honored and thrilled,” Sack said. “We work really hard and it’s nice to have that recognized. When you sit down and quantify the amount of work you do in the course of a year, it’s staggering to look at it and go ‘Wow, we did a lot of work this year. No wonder we’re tired.’ But it is worth it when you see the kids reap the rewards because of it.”

Sack was nominated and a panel of independent judges selected the winner from among six finalists. Others on the short list included Blaine Coffey from Fairview Public Schools, Amy Cozens from Mustang Public Schools, Sheri M. Ingham from Enid Public Schools, Ferrell Johns from Oklahoma City Public Schools and Tenille Mehl from Noble Public Schools.

One of four school counselors at Booker T. Washington, Sack works with about 300 students in grades 10-12 to address their academic needs, college and career advising and social-emotional needs, such as connections to mental health resources and food pantries.

As per the American School Counselor Association, the recommended ratio for school counselors is 250 students per adult. With Oklahoma’s average case load at 400 students per counselor, Sack said that while she and her colleagues are all in to help students, meeting the needs of so many of them simultaneously is a challenge.

“Our rosters are high,” she said. “I think we’re lucky here, as I know there are schools with higher rosters than here, but we make an intentional effort to have one-on-one time with our students.”