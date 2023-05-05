Carrying signs reading “Let’s ban guns like we ban books” and “How many more lives will it take,” students walked out of school Friday afternoon at Booker T. Washington High School as part of a student-led protest in response to gun violence nationwide.

“As we see child after child who are killed in their schools week after week in this country, our (state) government has been focused on something else,” Booker T. Washington senior Lance Brightmire said. “They’ve been focused on enacting policies that restrict our right as students to be taught the truth. They’ve spent this time where people are dying to target trans students rather than target the weapons that are getting into our schools and causing us harm.”

Friday’s protest was sparked in part because of an incident on campus earlier this school year. The school was on lockdown for about two hours in early April after a girl threatened on social media to drive over from Bixby to shoot someone on campus.

The school had to go on lockdown yet again two weeks later after fatal shootings within two miles of campus.

According to data compiled by the National Gun Violence Archive, as of Wednesday, there have been 192 mass shootings nationwide since Jan. 1, compared to 647 in all of 2022.

There have been an estimated 14,449 deaths this year nationwide due to gun violence, including suicides, homicides and accidental deaths. More than 600 of those deaths have been children.

“As we know, we’ve had threats at our school and there have been threats at other schools, too. There have been 380 recorded school shootings since Columbine,” Booker T. Washington senior Chauncie Ball said. “I want you all to recognize these numbers could go up. We need them to go down.”

Along with urging their peers to register to vote once old enough, Brightmire and other students called on elected officials to reconsider their policy priorities and place more focus on addressing gun safety measures rather than culture war issues.

“Put your priorities where the numbers are,” Brightmire said. “Kids aren’t dying because they have a trans student who is using the bathroom they use. Kids aren’t dying because they’re seeing drag performances and yet you’re willing to spend so much time in the chamber working that. Re-evaluate your priorities because they’re not where they need to be at.”