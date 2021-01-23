Brookside church's Feed Me Friday weekly food drive helping meet ongoing pandemic needs

Since taking over as senior minister in November, the Rev. Olivia Lane has not yet had the chance to meet with her church members as a group.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, Southminster Presbyterian Church has held off resuming in-person worship.
But Lane has had plenty of opportunity, she said, to see the “heart” of the group she now serves.
The pastor was on hand Friday at what has become a weekly effort at Southminster during the pandemic — Feed Me Friday, a drive to collect food and monetary donations for Tulsa nonprofit Iron Gate.
“This congregation has found ways to keep being the church in the neighborhood, and to keep seeing a need and meeting it,” Lane said.
“That’s one of the things that I was so impressed with when I came: This has not been a one-time thing but an ongoing ministry — a practice of the church to meet food insecurity.”
Since starting last July, the church, 3500 S. Peoria Ave., has brought in almost 2,900 pounds of food, along with $3,215 in monetary donations, for Iron Gate, Tulsa’s largest standalone food kitchen and grocery pantry.
The drive didn’t start out to be an ongoing ministry, though, said co-coordinator Linda Hilsabeck. Originally it was intended to run only through August.
“We began this as something our church could do for our community since our building was closed and in-person worship wasn’t occurring,” she said.
“But since we are still not worshiping in person, we decided to keep Feed Me Friday going until we do.”
Volunteers from the church, which has fewer than 200 members, say the effort shows you don’t have to be big to make a big impact.
“This thing has just grown and grown and grown,” said volunteer Joe Warren on Friday, as he helped unload groceries brought by church member Steve Conard.
Conard has dropped off food every week of the drive, and said he will continue to.
“It’s a match made in heaven because it goes straight to where it needs to. It’s a direct line to a need,” Conard said.
And the weekly donations are not only coming from church members. Word has spread, and their Brookside neighbors are also chipping in.
Since the beginning, almost 200 food donors have participated, Hilsabeck said.
Iron Gate Director Carrie Vessley Henderson is an elder at Southminster.
“Obviously, I have a bias here,” she said, “but I just love that in this time of disconnection, Southminster is providing a way for anyone who wants to connect with a drop-off spot to donate food.”
While Southminster is the only church doing a weekly food drive and delivery for Iron Gate, several congregations have supported the organization with virtual food drives and contributions, Henderson added.
Those include Harvard Avenue Christian, Christ Church Episcopal, Trinity Episcopal, St. John’s Episcopal, Christ United Methodist, Going Hard for Christ and St. Bede’s Episcopal.
Organizers project the Southminster drive will keep going at least a few more months.
“We would like to give Tulsans who have not had a venue to donate to Iron Gate or another food supplier the opportunity to do so,” Hilsabeck said.
The drive operates from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday on the church’s east side porch.
For more information, go to southminstertulsa.org or call (918) 743-4427.
