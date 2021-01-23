Brookside church's Feed Me Friday weekly food drive helping meet ongoing pandemic needs

“We began this as something our church could do for our community since our building was closed and in-person worship wasn’t occurring,” she said.

“But since we are still not worshiping in person, we decided to keep Feed Me Friday going until we do.”

Volunteers from the church, which has fewer than 200 members, say the effort shows you don’t have to be big to make a big impact.

“This thing has just grown and grown and grown,” said volunteer Joe Warren on Friday, as he helped unload groceries brought by church member Steve Conard.

Conard has dropped off food every week of the drive, and said he will continue to.

“It’s a match made in heaven because it goes straight to where it needs to. It’s a direct line to a need,” Conard said.

And the weekly donations are not only coming from church members. Word has spread, and their Brookside neighbors are also chipping in.

Since the beginning, almost 200 food donors have participated, Hilsabeck said.

Iron Gate Director Carrie Vessley Henderson is an elder at Southminster.