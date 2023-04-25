A Broken Arrow woman has gone to federal court to challenge a state appellate court ruling that has landed her in jail, two years after her five manslaughter convictions and 107-year prison sentence were dismissed.

Kimberly Elizabeth Graham, 52, has asked a judge to grant her bail while her Tulsa federal court challenge is pending, according to an application for a writ of habeas corpus filed Tuesday on her behalf.

Graham surrendered to Tulsa Jail authorities Thursday, two days after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled in a split 3-2 decision that the reinstatement of her convictions was authorized by law.

Graham was released from prison April 8, 2021, the same day a Tulsa County District Court judge granted her post-conviction release based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling in 2020.

At the time, Graham had served 14 years of a 107-year prison term imposed in 2009 after a jury found her guilty of five counts of first-degree manslaughter and one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

The McGirt ruling established that the Muscogee Nation reservation was still intact and that major crimes committed by tribal members within the reservation were the jurisdiction of tribal or federal prosecutors, rather than the state of Oklahoma.

Graham is a member of the Cherokee Nation, while the deaths occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.

During her trial, a prosecutor maintained that Graham was impaired by alcohol on Nov. 9, 2007, when she drove a Dodge Ram pickup into a group of people who had gathered on Memorial Drive to help an injured motorcyclist.

Killed were De Anna Rosser-Coatney, 42; her husband, Ronald Coatney, 49; Anita Pauline “Polly” Foote, 50; Casey Jones, 29; and Shannon Montgomery Lacey, 36.

Graham “seeks an order from this court to nullify the unprecedented and lawless action of the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals,” Graham’s attorney, Richard O’Carroll, wrote in the habeas corpus application.

The application names Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado and Tulsa County District Judge Tracy Priddy, who issued the original order freeing Graham.

When Graham was freed originally, it was based on Court of Criminal Appeals rulings that stated she was entitled to relief under post-conviction relief statutes despite her original conviction having long been final.

That all changed in August 2021 when the Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that persons whose cases were deemed final were not entitled to post-conviction relief under the McGirt ruling.

Based on that decision, Priddy in November 2021 ordered Graham’s conviction and sentence reinstated.

The OCCA ruling April 18 upheld Priddy’s 2021 decision ordering Graham’s convictions and sentence reinstated.

O’Carroll wrote in the application that when Graham was ordered freed from prison, the law at the time supported her release.

It wasn’t until one day later, April 9, that the appellate court temporarily recalled a ruling in another McGirt-related case, effectively ordering those cases stayed until the appellate court issued another ruling in August 2021 that effectively outlawed post-conviction appeals on McGirt grounds like Graham’s, according to O’Carroll.

“OCCA’s attempt to whitewash its aberrational ruling deprived the petitioner of her liberty interest and her right to 14th Amendment Due Process,” O’Carroll wrote in the application.

Graham still faces similar charges in Muscogee tribal court. Tribal prosecutors charged Graham after her state convictions and sentences were dismissed. Federal officials said the statute of limitations had already expired on any federal charges Graham might have faced.

