Broken Arrow woman dies in collision with truck on I-44

A Broken Arrow woman died in a collision involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 44 early Tuesday.
Amanda Thomas, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2018 Toyota Camry she was driving crashed into the truck in the highway’s westbound lanes about half a mile east of Yale Avenue in Tulsa just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.
The cause of the collision remained under investigation.
The truck’s driver and passenger, who was in the truck cab’s sleeper compartment, were not injured, troopers said.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I'm a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news.
