Broken Arrow water discolored after increased demand stirs up "naturally occurring minerals"

Some residents of Broken Arrow may have discolored water for a few days, but the city of Broken Arrow said the water is still drinkable.

After increased demand due to rising temperatures and heat indexes, city officials said in a news release, naturally occurring minerals have been stirred up in the pipes, causing isolated pockets of discoloration across the city.

Officials said the increased demand increased the velocity of the water moving through the pipes, which churned up the minerals that had settled during the cooler months.

Officials said while the discoloration is unappealing, the water still meets the state and federal government's drinking water criteria.

City workers are flushing all the discolored water out of the system, but the process can take several days, officials said.

The city asks residents experiencing discolored water to call the water quality technician directly at 918-259-7000, extension 7221.