Broken Arrow to improve storm warning system, add sirens with new technology

The four men, whose dismembered bodies were found Friday in a river, reportedly had been planning a criminal activity, and the owner of a nearby salvage yard is considered a person of interest, police said.
The decision left Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler "outraged" over what seemed to him to be a political decision. "It is not in the public's best interest" to release John Hanson to Oklahoma's custody, federal officials said.
The popular attraction on top of the Boston Avenue Bridge is getting a $3.5 million makeover, and Downtown Tulsa Partnership would like to know what the public thinks of the design concepts before the project moves forward.
The federal government has authorized an investigation into two Tulsa hospitals after a man experiencing paralysis apparently was dumped outside one of the hospitals from a wheelchair onto a sidewalk, where he languished for several hours.