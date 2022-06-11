 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broken Arrow to dedicate 'War at Home' memorial Saturday

  • Updated
BROKEN ARROW — A national memorial that honors veterans who have died by suicide while battling post-traumatic stress disorder or other service-related conditions will be officially dedicated at its new permanent home Saturday.

A dedication ceremony for the Mission 22 War at Home memorial is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Broken Arrow’s Veterans Park, 1111 S. Main St.

Previously based in Virginia, the memorial consists of 20 steel silhouettes of actual veterans from different military branches who have died by suicide.

Each 1,000-pound silhouette is 10 feet tall and set in granite.

Army veteran Michael D. Coon worked to bring the memorial to Broken Arrow.

Coon’s late son, Army Staff Sgt. Michael K. Coon, who died in 2015, is depicted in one of the silhouettes.

Michael D. Coon said in a previous interview that his mission “is to keep any more of these (suicides) from happening. Why we want this here is so we can get the word out.”

The War at Home Memorial’s move to Broken Arrow was made possible through a partnership between the Muscogee Nation, the city of Broken Arrow and Mission 22, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting veteran suicides.

Broken Arrow Mayor Debra Wimpee said she knew Broken Arrow would be the right place for the memorial’s permanent home.

“It is such an important mission, to bring awareness to veteran suicide,” she said. “Our city is a strong supporter of veterans, and it is an honor to live in a community that accepts something as special and unique as the War at Home Memorial.”

For more information about the memorial, visit mission22.com.

tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com

