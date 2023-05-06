The Oklahoma Republican Party has fresh leadership after a Broken Arrow lawmaker won a three-way race to become the new state GOP chairman.

Conservative state Sen. Nathan Dahm will lead the Oklahoma Republican Party for the next two years after jumping into the leadership race mere days before Saturday’s election.

Dahm defeated sitting Oklahoma GOP Chairman A.J. Ferate and former state Rep. Sean Roberts at a GOP state convention in Tulsa that drew hundreds of Republicans from across the state.

Dahm said he will retain his seat in the state Senate while simultaneously serving as state GOP chairman. The situation is rare, but Dahm said he checked with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission to make sure he could serve in both positions.

The state party chairman leads Republican fundraising efforts, recruits candidates for office and spearheads voter registration initiatives.

Dahm said he will prioritize candidate recruitment, especially for local races, and improve coordination between the state party and county parties. He also plans to "make sure that Republicans who run as Republicans are following the Republican Party platform."

In a runoff election at the state convention, Dahm clinched 60% of the vote, compared to Roberts’ 40%. Dahm announced his campaign on Tuesday, while Roberts, who unsuccessfully ran for state Labor Commissioner last year, had been campaigning for months. Dahm said he jumped into the race after being asked to run by a fellow lawmaker and praying over the decision with his wife.

Ferate, an Oklahoma City attorney who has been involved in the Oklahoma Republican Party for 20 years, was ousted in the first round of voting after getting about 16% of the vote. He then encouraged his supporters to vote for Dahm.

“I’m not afraid to go up against anyone,” Dahm said in his convention speech.

He referenced legislation he filed early on in his legislative tenure named the “Piers Morgan Constitutional Right to Keep and Bear Arms Without Infringement Act.” The bill resulted in Morgan inviting Dahm to debate gun rights on his CNN show. More recently, Dahm talked about his efforts to deregulate firearms with popular talk show host and comedian John Stewart in an interview that went viral.

Dahm was penalized by Senate leadership in 2021 after he made sexist and derogatory comments about Vice President Kamala Harris, implying the nation’s second-most-powerful politician had used sex to advance her career. He did not apologize for his comments, and said people shouldn’t expect him to be “politically correct.”

In a Facebook video announcing his candidacy, Dahm touted his track record of advancing pro-Second Amendment and anti-abortion legislation. He vowed to unite the party around GOP principles of personal freedoms, limited government and reducing taxes.

“We are dealing with leftist fanatics that are trying to force Marxism and Communism upon the United States and Oklahoma," Dahm said in the video. "They’re not just infiltrating the Democrat Party, they’re also infiltrating the Republican Party. Those of you that would say the Republican Party needs to be united, I fully agree. We must be united around the principles that make us Republicans."

Dahm has unsuccessfully run for Congress and the U.S. Senate.

After 30 years of being involved in the Republican Party, Ferate said he was going out on a high note after serving as a state chairman. He said he looks forward to Dahm's leadership and wished his successor well.

Ferate was elected chairman of the state party last May, filling a vacancy created when controversial GOP Chairman John Bennett resigned to focus on his congressional campaign. Ferate faced criticism from some members of his party after he pushed back against some Republicans' claims that there was widespread fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

The Ethics Commission is considering changing the state's campaign finance rules at Ferate's urging.

At the convention, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell urged Republicans to unite ahead of next year's presidential election cycle.

"When we leave this room, we've got to be a united Republican Party to beat Democrats," he said. "At the end of the day, that's what we should be about, beating Democrats."

Republicans elected Wayne Hill, state chapter director for the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association, as the party’s vice chairman. Hill unsuccessfully ran for the Oklahoma House last year.