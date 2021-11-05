Broken Arrow Salute to Veterans set for Sunday

The Broken Arrow Military History Center’s annual Salute to Veterans returns Sunday.
The event, in its sixth year, is set for 2 p.m. at Broken Arrow’s Kirkland Theater, 808 E. College St.
The guest speaker will be Eric Maddox. Maddox, a graduate of Sapulpa High School and the University of Oklahoma, is a former special operations soldier who assisted in the hunt for and eventual capture of Saddam Hussein.
He is now an author and public speaker.
The Tulsa Community Band will perform patriotic music at the event, with songs by 2019 Miss Broken Arrow Maggie Bond.
Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to help cover the cost of the event.
For more information call the Military History Center at 918-794-2712 or visit okmhc.org.
