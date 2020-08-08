Broken Arrow Public Schools has delayed the first day of school by two weeks to give administrators more time to assess the COVID-19 pandemic within the district’s boundaries.
The school year will now begin on Sept. 3 for students from kindergarten through 12th grade and on Sept. 8 for prekindergarteners, the district announced in an email to employees Friday morning.
“As we continue making data-driven decisions, we will utilize the extra two weeks before school starts to focus on protocol, planning and preparation,” the email states.
Employees will receive additional training on proper cleaning and disinfecting techniques during this extra time. Meanwhile, the district will adjust and plan for a potential staggered schedule or distance learning situation to begin the school year if it’s needed, according to the email.
All back-to-school events, such as Meet Your Teacher, will be carried out as planned but with a two-week delay.
Last week, the Broken Arrow school board voted to begin the school year with in-person instruction. But some other local districts — Tulsa, Jenks and Owasso — have since decided to start through distance learning in response to high COVID numbers in Tulsa County, as well as input from health and education officials.
Broken Arrow, like most districts, also is offering a virtual alternative for families that don’t feel comfortable sending their children to school amid a pandemic. The enrollment deadline for the virtual academy has been extended to Aug. 19.
District officials say the later start date for 2020-21 will help them better prepare for the more than 5,000 students who already have signed up for the program.
“Please keep in mind that our focus on education and development will not be tempered as we strive to find innovative ways to mold and shape our students in these unprecedented times,” the district email states. “We know these changes may pose additional questions or concerns, but please know our team is working around the clock to ensure the best outcome for as many people as possible. Your flexibility and empathy are crucial to everyone’s success.”
Video: Let’s Talk town hall on “Back to School.”
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues.