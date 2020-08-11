BROKEN ARROW — Thirty-three employees at Broken Arrow Public Schools, which remains on track to start the 2020-21 school year in person, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Broken Arrow Superintendent Janet Vinson announced the cases during a board meeting Monday night and said that 98 employees currently are on leave in relation to COVID-19. The other 65 absences reportedly are staff members who came in contact with the infected employees.
"That's a big dent for us," Vinson said. "That's difficult for us because that means someone else has to step in and do that job. And we hate it for their families too because it's scary. It's very scary."
District spokesman Adam Foreman said Broken Arrow's human resources department offered voluntary COVID-19 screening for employees last week, leading to the 33 positive cases.
The timing allowed those who tested positive to isolate and get healthy before school starts, Foreman said in a statement.
"Any employee who did test positive has to supply a negative test dating no earlier than a 10-day window from a positive diagnosis in order to return to work," he said.
Also last week, Broken Arrow Public Schools announced the first day of school for most students would be delayed for two weeks until Sept. 3 to give administrators more time to assess the ongoing pandemic within the district’s boundaries.
Vinson said the district's goal to start the 2020-21 school year with in-person instruction remains intact, though that plan still could change to distance learning if administrators deem it necessary.
