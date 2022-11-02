Broken Arrow Police to add Mounted Patrol Unit in spring

A new Mounted Patrol Unit will join the ranks of Broken Arrow Police Department starting in spring after councilors approved funding for officers and their partner horses.

The specialty unit is expected to become active in spring 2023, according to a news release, after Broken Arrow City Council voted to use $15,000 from Public Safety Sales Tax funds to purchase the necessary equipment.

“During our research about the viability of forming this unit, we learned there is great value in having officers on horseback for situations like police searches, patrol operations and managing crowded events," Police Chief Brandon Berryhill said in a statement.

The Mounted Patrol Unit also will be visible at community functions, Berryhill said, such as special events, parades and funerals.

The part-time specialty unit will consist of full-time police officers and horses that will be commissioned as reserve officers while deployed for duty, according to the news release. When the horses are not on the clock, they will be under the personal care of each police officer, who is responsible for food and boarding.

"Each member of the MPU will complete free accredited training from a CLEET certified instructor and earn the required certification prior to deployment," according to the release.

