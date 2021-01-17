Broken Arrow police investigating fatal shooting at party

BROKEN ARROW — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying suspects following a fatal shooting at a private party on Saturday night.

Police about 10:45 p.m. responded to shots fired at the Rose Event Center, 808 S. Main St.

When officers arrived they discovered a 68-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was treated at the scene and transported by Broken Arrow Fire Department EMS to a local hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

Two other injured victims were located nearby, both 19-year-old women. One had a gunshot wound to her back and the other had possible shrapnel. Both were being treated for their injuries. None of the victims were identified Sunday.

"During the course of investigation they discovered the event center had been rented for a private party and a fight had broken out prior to shots being fired," police said in a news release Sunday.

"The investigation is still ongoing and detectives are following several leads concerning the suspect identity."