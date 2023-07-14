A Broken Arrow middle schooler is looking for online votes in a nationwide contest honoring a haircut that's now a lifestyle: the mullet.

Elwood Williams, 12, named his mullet "The Oklahoma Tornado." A student athlete who was tired of haircuts but didn't want hair in his face while playing soccer and basketball, Elwood said "a mullet was the obvious choice."

Kate Williams, Elwood’s mother, said mullets are becoming increasingly popular and she sees the haircut as a lifestyle.

“People will come up to him and compliment him,” she said in a Tulsa World interview. “There will be groups of people we’ll see, who have mullets, that high-five him.”

The deadline is Sunday for online voting in the first phase of the USA Mullet Championship, which features different ages divisions.

It's Elwood's first time in the competition, after he started growing his hair out in March 2021.

“I heard about (the contest) last year, and I didn’t get to be a part of it," he said by phone Friday, "and then I thought it would be fun to do it this year."

This Sunday, the competition is advancing the first 33 contestants in the 9- to 12-year-old age group. Elwood, soon to be a seventh-grader at Sequoyah Middle School, had about 200 votes as of Friday afternoon.

After voting closes for the first-round, the contest will continue until the final round of voting in August. Go to mulletchamp.com to check out Elwood and the other competitors.