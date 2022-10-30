Broken Arrow murder-suicide update: Police identify adults found dead following fire

Broken Arrow police on Sunday identified the man and woman who were found dead in a murder-suicide investigation in which their six children also died.

Police identified the couple as Brian Nelson and Brittney Nelson. The names of children were not released Sunday.

But their grandfather — Brian Nelson's father, Danny — and Danny's wife, Marilyn, identified the children as Brian II, 13, granddaughter Brantley, 9, grandsons Vegeta, 7, Ragnar, 5, and Kurgan, 2, and granddaughter Britannica, 1.

"Preliminary details into this investigation have determined this incident is likely a murder-suicide," police said in a news release.

About 4:05 p.m. Thursday, neighbors reported a house fire in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue, northwest of Houston (81st) Street and Elm Place (161st East Avenue).

The juvenile victims were found in one room of the house where the fire was contained, but none of the victims are believed to have died due to the fire, according to authorities.

Medical examiners will determine cause of death.

Investigators recovered firearms from inside the home.

When asked about any previous police response at the residence, BA Police Chief Brandon Berryhill said it had been "numerous years" since the last call, which he characterized as a "very innocuous" situation.

Authorities expect to continue the investigation "for some time," according to BA Fire Chief Jeremy Moore.

The owner of the home told Tulsa World that the family has been renting there eight years, with third-party payments made through a subsidy program.

“Understandably, this is a shock to Broken Arrow. It’s a safe city. Broken Arrow doesn’t have this kind of situation every day,” said BAPD spokesman Ethan Hutchins.

The home is southwest of Broken Arrow’s Rose District and about 15 miles southeast of downtown Tulsa.

“We’re asking the community to please pray and come together because this is something that we don’t experience as a city very often,” Hutchins said.

BAPD says anyone experiencing distress related to the investigation is encouraged to call Mental Health Association Oklahoma's hotline: 918-585-1213.