Broken Arrow motorcyclist killed in collision Tuesday night

A 56-year-old Broken Arrow man died after a collision Tuesday night.

Broken Arrow police responded about 8 p.m. after a southbound motorcycle on Elm Place collided with a passenger car attempting to turn north from a private driveway near Iola Street.

The motorcyclist, Ron A. Ralston, was transported to a hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Police kept Elm Place closed for three hours late Tuesday; the investigation remains ongoing into factors contributing to the collision.

The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle was uninjured, according to a police news release.

"Intoxicants by either driver are not suspected at this time," Officer Chris Walker stated in the release.

The Broken Arrow Traffic Specialist Unit is handling the investigation.