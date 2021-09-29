 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Broken Arrow motorcyclist killed in collision Tuesday night
0 Comments

Broken Arrow motorcyclist killed in collision Tuesday night

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 56-year-old Broken Arrow man died after a collision Tuesday night.

Broken Arrow police responded about 8 p.m. after a southbound motorcycle on Elm Place collided with a passenger car attempting to turn north from a private driveway near Iola Street.

The motorcyclist, Ron A. Ralston, was transported to a hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Police kept Elm Place closed for three hours late Tuesday; the investigation remains ongoing into factors contributing to the collision.

The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle was uninjured, according to a police news release.

"Intoxicants by either driver are not suspected at this time," Officer Chris Walker stated in the release.

The Broken Arrow Traffic Specialist Unit is handling the investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Crater lakes the size of seas used to burst on Mars

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News