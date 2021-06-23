Broken Arrow Meals on Wheels distribution center returns to hot meal delivery, seeking volunteers

BROKEN ARROW — Volunteers for the Broken Arrow Meals on Wheels program returned to packing hot meals in person Wednesday for the first time in over a year.
The thousands of clients served by Meals on Wheels in the Tulsa metro area have been without hot meals since March 27, 2020, said Bob Beard, the agency's vice president of community relations and development. Since then — to reduce potential exposure to COVID-19 for volunteers and clients — seven days' worth of frozen meals have been delivered once a week.
“Overnight, we had to change our entire model we've been doing for 50 years,” Beard said. “Now we're ready to stand back up (and deliver) hot meals every day again, right here in Broken Arrow to start.”
During the pandemic, Beard said the number of meals prepared and delivered by Meals on Wheels increased around 400%, driven by the rising number of seniors who were unable to leave home due to the risk of COVID-19 exposure or who simply didn’t feel comfortable in public at the height of the pandemic.
The Broken Arrow distribution center is among the first in the metro area to return to normal operation, said Calvin Moore, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa.
"This is a positive step for our agency as we slowly and safely return to normal operations after responding to the challenges of the last year," Moore said. "Our volunteers play a critical role in ensuring that we can meet our mission. We are excited to welcome them back to the Broken Arrow distribution center."
For the time being, clients in other areas of Tulsa will continue to receive frozen meals, according to a Meals on Wheels press release. Other distribution centers are expected to return to hot meal delivery throughout the year.
Beard said a crucial part of resuming standard deliveries will be having the same number of volunteers available as before the pandemic.
“Our Broken Arrow volunteers have been eager to get back, but when you're trying to set up an entire route, you need more volunteers,” Beard said. “Right now we're still in need of about 20 volunteers to make a full impact at this location — packers to pack the bags and things like that. … We have volunteers, but we can definitely use more.”
Those interested in volunteering with or donating to Meals on Wheels can do so at the organization’s website at mealsonwheelstulsa.org.