Broken Arrow Meals on Wheels distribution center returns to hot meal delivery, seeking volunteers

BROKEN ARROW — Volunteers for the Broken Arrow Meals on Wheels program returned to packing hot meals in person Wednesday for the first time in over a year.

The thousands of clients served by Meals on Wheels in the Tulsa metro area have been without hot meals since March 27, 2020, said Bob Beard, the agency's vice president of community relations and development. Since then — to reduce potential exposure to COVID-19 for volunteers and clients — seven days' worth of frozen meals have been delivered once a week.

“Overnight, we had to change our entire model we've been doing for 50 years,” Beard said. “Now we're ready to stand back up (and deliver) hot meals every day again, right here in Broken Arrow to start.”

During the pandemic, Beard said the number of meals prepared and delivered by Meals on Wheels increased around 400%, driven by the rising number of seniors who were unable to leave home due to the risk of COVID-19 exposure or who simply didn’t feel comfortable in public at the height of the pandemic.

The Broken Arrow distribution center is among the first in the metro area to return to normal operation, said Calvin Moore, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa.