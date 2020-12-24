 Skip to main content
Broken Arrow man killed in single-vehicle crash

Broken Arrow man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Broken Arrow man was killed in single-vehicle crash on Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Scott Schwegler, 30, was driving west on Oklahoma 364 near 145th East Avenue in Broken Arrow about 8:25 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, his vehicle ran off the right side of the road before rolling and coming to a rest on its top in a watery ditch, the report states. 

Schwegler was pinned in the vehicle, and Broken Arrow firefighters worked to extricate him for about 20 minutes, according to the report. He was wearing his seatbelt and his vehicle's airbags deployed. 

He was later pronounced dead at a Tulsa hospital. 

Schwegler's condition at the time as well as the cause of the crash remain under investigation, the report states.  

