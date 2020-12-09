 Skip to main content
Broken Arrow man killed in crash on Interstate 244

A crash Tuesday that left a Broken Arrow man dead is being investigated by Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Joaquin Vargas Conty, 71, was reportedly driving a Ford Fusion westbound on the highway near Peoria Avenue on Tuesday afternoon when the crash occurred.

The other driver, a Kansas woman, was not injured.

Seat belts were equipped and in use for both drivers.

No further details were available in the initial fatal crash report. The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to the report.

