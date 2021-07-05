 Skip to main content
Broken Arrow man drowns at Fort Gibson Lake
An 84-year-old Broken Arrow man drowned in Fort Gibson Lake on Sunday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Ernie Lemon told his family he was going to swim to a submerged boat dock at Hickory Creek Cove to retrieve a paddle boat, troopers said.

The lake in that area was about 16 feet above normal, so the walkway to the boat dock was submerged, troopers said.

Lemon went under water some time between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and his body was found about 6:45 p.m. that day, the OHP reported.

Cherokee Nation marshals used sonar to locate Lemon's body about 50 feet from the shore at the end of the dock walkway, which was under about 10 feet of water, troopers said.

Hickory Creek Cove is on the east bank of Fort Gibson Lake in Cherokee County, about five miles east of Wagoner.

