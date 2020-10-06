Broken Arrow man dies after crashing into tree, barrier wall along I-44

A Broken Arrow man died Sunday after a car crash on Interstate 44, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
A 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Jordan Starr, 23, ran off the right side of the highway's westbound lanes near Admiral Place in Tulsa about 3:50 a.m., striking a tree and barrier wall, troopers reported Tuesday.
Starr died at the scene, according to the report.
Troopers were still investigating what caused the crash, as well as Starr's condition at the time, but the weather was reportedly clear and the roadway dry. Whether Starr was wearing a seat belt also remains under investigation.
— Kelsy Schlotthauer
