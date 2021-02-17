Broken Arrow man died trying to save dogs in icy Grand Lake, GRDA police say

The body police recovered from the icy waters of Grand Lake on Monday has been identified as that of a Broken Arrow man.

Greg Garner, 53, likely fell through the ice on the lake's surface that night while attempting to save his two dogs, the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department said in a news release.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office notified GRDA police of the possible drowning about 9:10 p.m. Monday. Garner's body was recovered from the water near a dock in Port Duncan on the lake's Monkey Island about 10 p.m.

It is believed the two dogs also drowned, according to the release.

