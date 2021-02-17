 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Broken Arrow man died trying to save dogs in icy Grand Lake, GRDA police say

Broken Arrow man died trying to save dogs in icy Grand Lake, GRDA police say

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Grand Lake 2011

Grand Lake is pictured in 2011 after a winter storm.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file

The body police recovered from the icy waters of Grand Lake on Monday has been identified as that of a Broken Arrow man. 

Greg Garner, 53, likely fell through the ice on the lake's surface that night while attempting to save his two dogs, the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department said in a news release. 

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office notified GRDA police of the possible drowning about 9:10 p.m. Monday. Garner's body was recovered from the water near a dock in Port Duncan on the lake's Monkey Island about 10 p.m. 

It is believed the two dogs also drowned, according to the release. 

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

Winter tips for water safety: Keep pipes from freezing, stay safe outside

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shocking footage shows fireballs zipping along frozen power line

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Varied winter weather predictions for Oklahoma show 'it's a complicated profession,' meteorologist says
Local News

Varied winter weather predictions for Oklahoma show 'it's a complicated profession,' meteorologist says

  • Updated

“When we see ‘Uh-oh, this looks like a big one,’ we want to give people as much advance notice as possible,” said Rick Smith at National Weather Service, who points out dangerously cold temperatures are a certainty.

Wind chills of minus 20 degrees, nine inches of snow could prevent street clearings next week

Winter storm predictions prompt state of emergency for Oklahoma, Gov. Stitt says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News