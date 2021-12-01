Broken Arrow man, 43, dead after crash in Catoosa early Wednesday

A Broken Arrow man died after a car crash early Wednesday on Interstate 44 in Rogers County.

Tony Wright, 43, was reportedly driving a 1966 Volkswagen truck westbound near 165th East Avenue in Catoosa city limits when his truck hit an abandoned vehicle on the shoulder, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Authorities responded to the crash just after 1 a.m., and Catoosa firefighters extricated Wright from the vehicle. He was transported to a Tulsa hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say the cause of the collision is under investigation.