Broken Arrow man, 32, killed in collision with tractor-trailer outside Grove

A Broken Arrow man died in a collision with a tractor-trailer outside Grove on Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Justin Brown, 32, was driving east on Oklahoma 25 just before 5 p.m. when his 2018 Jeep Compass crossed over the center line near NS 690 and collided with a westbound tractor-trailer.
Brown died at the scene. The truck driver, a 54-year-old Colcord man, was not injured.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, according to the report.
Brown’s condition at the time of the crash remains under investigation, but troopers attributed the collision to his vehicle being left of center.
