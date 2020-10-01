 Skip to main content
Broken Arrow man, 28, dead after crashing car in Wagoner County

Broken Arrow man, 28, dead after crashing car in Wagoner County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a Broken Arrow man died in a Wagoner County crash Wednesday night. 

Johnnie Walker IV, 28, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene after the crash about 9:30 p.m. on 241st East Avenue near 55th Street South.

Walker was reportedly driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala northbound and left the road to the right. The car reportedly struck a culvert, went airborne and hit a tree. 

The crash's cause remains under investigation as of Thursday morning. 

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

