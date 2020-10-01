Broken Arrow man, 28, dead after crashing car in Wagoner County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a Broken Arrow man died in a Wagoner County crash Wednesday night.
Johnnie Walker IV, 28, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene after the crash about 9:30 p.m. on 241st East Avenue near 55th Street South.
Walker was reportedly driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala northbound and left the road to the right. The car reportedly struck a culvert, went airborne and hit a tree.
The crash's cause remains under investigation as of Thursday morning.
Stetson Payne 918-732-8135
Twitter: @stetson__payne
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.