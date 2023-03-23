OKLAHOMA CITY — Broken Arrow Rep. Dean Davis was arrested Thursday morning in Oklahoma City on suspicion of public drunkenness, a spokeswoman for the city's police department confirmed.

This is the Republican representative’s second arrest since first taking office in 2018.

Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said details of Davis' run-in with officers would be included in an arrest report, which was not available as of press time Thursday evening.

On the House floor Thursday, Davis apologized that events from the prior evening had become an "unnecessary distraction," although he didn't mention the arrest. He also disputed any wrongdoing.

Davis was charged with a DUI, speeding and obstructing an officer in 2019 after being arrested for driving under the influence in Broken Arrow. He apologized after the incident, saying he should have done a better job of leading by example.

In relation to his 2019 arrest, Davis in September entered an agreement to plead no contest to charges of driving while impaired, speeding in excess of the lawful maximum limit and obstructing an officer.

As a result of the plea agreement, Davis received a deferred sentence and agreed to pay about $1,000 in court fines, fees and assessments. His six-month probationary period ended March 3.

Davis made headlines after his 2019 arrest for calling several high-profile public officials for help while he was in jail.

Davis was automatically reelected to the Oklahoma Legislature in 2020 and 2022 after no one filed to run against him.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, said Davis' comments on the House floor fell short of an apology.

The House GOP's treatment of Davis after multiple arrests dramatically differs from the recent censure of Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, she said. There is "clear unfairness" and lawmakers are not being treated the same, Munson said.

A spokesman for House Speaker McCall, R-Atoka, previously said Turner was censured due to events that occurred at the Capitol. Republican lawmakers that have been arrested on complaints of driving while intoxicated were not censured because those incidents happened elsewhere.