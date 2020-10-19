Broken Arrow holds topping out ceremony for replacement fire station

BROKEN ARROW — Officials on Monday held a topping out ceremony for a replacement fire station.

The ceremony for Broken Arrow Fire Station 3 was held at the project site on the west side of 23rd Street (County Line Road/193rd East Avenue), north of the Creek Turnpike at approximately 115th Street.

The new station replaces an older Station 3, currently located about two miles away on Elm Place north of Jasper (131st) Street.

“We use a great deal of data and research to determine the most effective location for our resources, including this and all future fire stations, in order to maintain quick response times and superior customer service to our citizens” Fire Chief Jeremy Moore said in a statement.

“We are pleased to see this new home for our firefighters coming one step closer to completion.”

Once complete, the new Fire Station 3 will have three bays sized and equipped for modern firefighting apparatus.

Reco Enterprises is constructing the station, which will cost about $3.8 million. The project is funded by the voter-approved 2011 and 2014 general obligation bonds.