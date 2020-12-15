Broken Arrow group's letter protests City Council inaction: 'Wearing this mask — it’s a simple gesture'

BROKEN ARROW — Concerned about city leaders’ inaction in the face of COVID-19 spread, a group of residents spoke up Monday, praising one City Council member for standing alone while others continue to turn a “blind eye and deaf ear.”
A few members of the group met at Broken Arrow City Hall on Monday afternoon to deliver a letter in support of Councilor Johnnie Parks, who’s been the only member of the five-person Broken Arrow City Council to voice support for a citywide mask mandate.
“I do want to be clear — we are not here to bash the City Council. The council is doing what they feel the voters are wanting. We just want to make sure all voices are heard,” resident Jason Coan said.
“We want them to know there are just as many people for (a mask ordinance) as there are against it.”
Coan and his wife, Shannon Myers-Coan, who have advocated for a mask mandate at council meetings, said their numbers might not be obvious, as many who share their views have chosen for safety’s sake not to attend the meetings, where masks are not required.
The letter, directed to Parks and signed by 231 residents, says: “In this time of raging pandemic and civil discord, both of which touch the lives of all our citizens, you have been a voice of reason, stability, courage, and professionalism.”
The letter goes on: “The false information and misguided intent that exists have led not only to a ‘defensive atmosphere’ created by the Council, but also to an unwillingness of Council members to do what is right. They appear to have turned a blind eye and deaf ear to the expert scientific and medical advice being broadcast to all of us.”
The council has stood firm in not pursuing a mask mandate, even as cases have spiked recently and with other area communities adopting mandates.
In a recent special meeting, councilors also voted to deny approval of a nonbinding resolution that would “strongly recommend” that residents wear masks in public and that private businesses and places of worship require their use on premises.
The vote was 4-1, with Parks casting the lone vote against denial.
Parks has said consistently that he would support a mask mandate and that he believes that masks at least help against COVID-19’s spread.
His fellow councilors, however, have questioned their overall effectiveness while maintaining that masks should be a matter of personal choice and questioning whether the city even has legal authority to impose such a mandate.
Coan said: “We just wanted to say to Mr. Parks — ‘Hey, you’re not alone. There’s people that support you in your efforts.’”
He said he also hopes the letter and the supporting voices behind it can help change minds.
“We believe in the positive intent of the council, and with this information being shared, we have hope that they will reconsider.”
At council meetings where the topic has been discussed, the chamber has been packed with residents opposed to a mask ordinance.
“We’ve had many on our side show up, see the situation (no spacing, no masks) and leave,” Myers-Coan said.
Also not helping, she added, is how pro-mask supporters, including Parks, have been heckled by the opposition while trying to speak.
She said that while the council has done its best to maintain order, the setting is still intimidating.
“I know they want to take care of their citizens and their business owners, and we completely understand that,” Myers-Coan said. “We’re just asking that someone stand up and say, ‘Let’s do this one gesture. For those that need it. Love thy neighbor.’
“Wearing this mask — it’s a simple gesture.”
