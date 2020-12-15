Broken Arrow group's letter protests City Council inaction: 'Wearing this mask — it’s a simple gesture'

His fellow councilors, however, have questioned their overall effectiveness while maintaining that masks should be a matter of personal choice and questioning whether the city even has legal authority to impose such a mandate.

Coan said: “We just wanted to say to Mr. Parks — ‘Hey, you’re not alone. There’s people that support you in your efforts.’”

He said he also hopes the letter and the supporting voices behind it can help change minds.

“We believe in the positive intent of the council, and with this information being shared, we have hope that they will reconsider.”

At council meetings where the topic has been discussed, the chamber has been packed with residents opposed to a mask ordinance.

“We’ve had many on our side show up, see the situation (no spacing, no masks) and leave,” Myers-Coan said.

Also not helping, she added, is how pro-mask supporters, including Parks, have been heckled by the opposition while trying to speak.

She said that while the council has done its best to maintain order, the setting is still intimidating.