Broken Arrow gathers for prayer service as community is 'still reeling from the tragic deaths of 8'

Officials spoke after the deaths of six children, apparently at the hands of their parents — who also died — left the community and law enforcement officials in shock last week.

BROKEN ARROW — And then on Sunday, there was a prayer. 

In response to eight deaths in a suspected murder-suicide near the Rose District, about 125 people met at First Baptist Church of Broken Arrow Sunday evening for a community prayer service coordinated by the Broken Arrow Ministerial Alliance.

“Trying to find reason amid chaos is something we all struggle with,” Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill said. “‘Why?’ is a dangerous word for those of us living on Earth.”

Police identified the adults found dead as Brian and Brittany Nelson. Brian Nelson’s parents identified the children as their six grandchildren: Brian II, Brantley, Vegeta, Ragnar, Kurgan and Britannica.  

The eight family members were found dead after neighbors reported a house fire in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue about 4:05 p.m. on Oct. 27, but none of the Nelsons are believed to have died due to the fire, authorities said. 

Investigators have previously said they have recovered firearms from inside the home.

“It may have involved only one family, but this impacts all of us,” said Steve Smith, executive pastor of First Baptist Church of Broken Arrow. 

For an hour, Broken Arrow’s municipal and faith leaders took to the pulpit to encourage residents to reach out for support while processing the recent deaths and leading attendees in prayers for the community and its first responders. 

“I believe putting this service together is a time to heal,” said Pastor Rich Manganaro with the Broken Arrow Ministerial Alliance. “A time to put together what has been so shattered and try to make some sense out of this and realize that God’s love can penetrate and give comfort to all. I’m hoping that as the prayers go forth tonight, there will be something that will happen in heaven and heaven will come down … and make a difference in our lives.” 

"I think the stress was what got them," a family member said. 

