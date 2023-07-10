A smoother flow
Broken Arrow Expressway update
Some said they understood Walters to mean skin color should be left out of discussions of the massacre. #oklaed
Besides the claims for damages from the massacre, the lawsuit also alleged a continuing pattern of exploitation of the Greenwood neighborhood …
Both drivers were pinned for nearly two hours and then pronounced dead at the scene in Broken Arrow.
It will add three more apartment buildings and a total of 80 units, bringing total River West housing to 435 mixed-income apartments. The phas…
Federal prosecutors say Tyler James Curtis, a 26-year-old NSU dropout, led a nationwide operation to purchase and resell the valuable stolen p…