Upcoming road work on the Broken Arrow Expressway will create "a major headache" for commuters near downtown, a highway department spokesman acknowledged.

Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday and lasting for approximately 30 days, the expressway will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between Lewis Avenue and the U.S. 75 junction at the southeast corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The closure is necessary so workers can pour concrete near bridges within the existing work zone in the area, according to an ODOT press release.

T.J. Gerlach, a spokesperson for ODOT, said the equipment that’s needed to pour the concrete is too wide go over the bridges with only one lane shut down. “So in order to get that equipment across we have access to both lanes,” leaving only one lane of traffic open in each direction, he said.

“We understand this is going to be a major headache for people who commute into or out of downtown,” Gerlach said.

The contractor is allowed up to 30 days to complete the work, but ODOT is offering incentives to the company to get the job done sooner, he added.

The work is part of a $15 million project to resurface the highway, add new shoulders and create a barrier wall in the median, according to ODOT. The project started in January and will continue until late this year.

After about July 8, two lanes of traffic will be open in each direction until the end of the project, according to ODOT.

In addition to the expressway's narrowing, several entrance and exit ramps will be closed for about 60 days starting Saturday.

The ramp from the westbound Broken Arrow Expressway to northbound U.S. 75 on the east side of the IDL will be closed along with the westbound entrance ramp from 13th Place and the eastbound exit ramp to Utica Avenue. The eastbound entrance ramp at 14th Street and westbound entrance ramp at 15th Street will remain closed.

The contract for the project was awarded to Sherwood Construction Inc. in August 2022.

Motorists should be aware that, especially during the summer months, workers could be in the construction zone before dawn.

"The contractors a lot of times will adjust their hours so people aren’t working during the hottest hours of the day," Gerlach said. "So they might bring them in as early as 4 or 5 in the morning."

Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution in the work zone and expect delays.

“As with any work zone, we encourage people to put down the cellphone, pay attention to signage and just give yourself extra time and extra space around your car to maneuver if anything happens,” Gerlach said.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.