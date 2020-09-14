Broken Arrow breaks ground on roughly $1.1 million meeting facility for veterans

BROKEN ARROW — When worn-out Broken Arrow VFW Post 10887 was condemned in early 2013, the city of Broken Arrow promised to do everything it could to find the VFW a new home, Commander Ralph Pointer, the organization's commander, said.

"Obviously, you did," Pointer said. "You guys stand up and be counted."

Broken Arrow's fulfilled pledge took center stage Monday, as officials broke ground on a new 4,600-square-foot Armed Forces Meeting Hall at 1117 S. Main St.

About 150 turned out to hear details about the hall, which will feature home offices, meeting space and a catering kitchen for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, Vietnam veterans, the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Blue Star Mothers.

"My father being at Normandy on D-Day, myself being in the Marines Corp during the Vietnam era, my son being in Afghanistan, we really take this very seriously," Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond said. "It's so important that we continue to serve our country and we continue to do things. This is one way we can do this by honoring our veterans and giving them a place where they can office and a place they can be."