A Broken Arrow child was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Canadian County on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Troopers are still trying to determine exactly what happened in the rainy crash about 6:20 a.m. along Interstate 40 east near Cimarron Road in Yukon, but they say tractor-trailer, an SUV and an RV were involved.
The 9-year-old, a passenger in the SUV, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The SUV's driver, a 39-year-old Broken Arrow woman, was admitted to an Oklahoma City hospital in serious condition, and another child passenger, an 11-year-old of Broken Arrow, was treated for arm injuries at a hospital and released, according to the OHP report.
The truck driver, a 34-year-old Virginia man, was treated at the scene, according to the report. His passenger, a 27-year-old Virginia man, reportedly was uninjured.
The RV's driver, a 36-year-old Broken Arrow woman, also was reportedly uninjured.
Troopers reported that the roadway was wet and that the truck driver was sleepy, but they have yet to determine what caused the crash.
It was also unclear whether all parties involved were wearing seat belts.