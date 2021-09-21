'Bring that brightness back': Tulsa Christmas Parade entry, volunteer registrations now open

The Tulsa Christmas Parade will return to its traditional format for its 95th year after having entries and spectators switch roles in the last due to pandemic precautions.
This year's theme, announced Tuesday, is "Making Spirits Bright," which parade director Jessica Gullo said was an immediate winner when it was pitched at the parade board's brainstorming meeting.
"As soon as we heard it, we were like that — that has to be it," Gullo said. "Everyone needs some brightness. It's been a dark season for a lot of people, and we want to bring that brightness back."
Entry and volunteer registration opened with the announcement at TulsaChristmasParade.org, and organizers encouraged all groups, businesses, nonprofits and churches to sign up for the event, which will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 in downtown Tulsa.
Gullo said the parade's route is still being finalized, but it will begin as in years prior at Sixth Street and Boston Avenue.
Paul Ross, vice president of American Waste Control, said those who missed out on the drive-through parade last year due to a massive turnout can contact him for special access to the beginning of the parade this year.
"It literally broke our hearts," Ross said, remembering hearing about spectators who were turned away. "There's nothing sadder than a kid waiting in line for an hour and a half and then has to go away, so contact us; let us know. We're going to make that right this year."
The parade will also kick off as in years past with the granting of a soldier's wish to a family in need.
Soldier's Wish is a national nonprofit based in Oklahoma that meets needs unmet for soldiers and their families, Kevin Burr of Barracuda Staffing said.
Sometimes it's health needs, helping around the house or giving a family the ability to do something they otherwise wouldn't be able to do, but the look on recipients' faces when their wish is fulfilled is a treat, Burr said.
Ross encouraged the community to join in on the festivities and offered sponsorship to nonprofits that don't have the funds to pay the fee.
"We're building up to something great," he said. "In five years, we'll be celebrating the 100th year. The momentum ... is happening right now. You'll want to be a part of it."
Those wishing to contact Ross about the special parade access may call 918-446-0023 or go to americanwastecontrol.com/contact.