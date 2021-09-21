'Bring that brightness back': Tulsa Christmas Parade entry, volunteer registrations now open

"It literally broke our hearts," Ross said, remembering hearing about spectators who were turned away. "There's nothing sadder than a kid waiting in line for an hour and a half and then has to go away, so contact us; let us know. We're going to make that right this year."

The parade will also kick off as in years past with the granting of a soldier's wish to a family in need.

Soldier's Wish is a national nonprofit based in Oklahoma that meets needs unmet for soldiers and their families, Kevin Burr of Barracuda Staffing said.

Sometimes it's health needs, helping around the house or giving a family the ability to do something they otherwise wouldn't be able to do, but the look on recipients' faces when their wish is fulfilled is a treat, Burr said.

Ross encouraged the community to join in on the festivities and offered sponsorship to nonprofits that don't have the funds to pay the fee.

"We're building up to something great," he said. "In five years, we'll be celebrating the 100th year. The momentum ... is happening right now. You'll want to be a part of it."

Those wishing to contact Ross about the special parade access may call 918-446-0023 or go to americanwastecontrol.com/contact.

