Bridging a gap between two Tulsa communities, Metro moms keep showing up for McLain athletes

Four years ago, a friend mentioned that McLain High School’s football team hadn’t eaten since lunch and went on the field hungry to play a Friday night game.

It wasn’t unusual from what Keri Fisher heard. The players didn’t have time to run home for dinner between the end of school and the start of a game. And the program couldn’t afford a pre-game meal like some other teams have.

The next week, Fisher and a few other moms from Metro Christian got together and made spaghetti to take to the McLain locker room.

“It was just going to be that one time,” she told the Tulsa World recently. “That was the idea anyway. But they were so grateful, so appreciative, we told them we would come back again.”

A second pre-game meal turned into a third. Then the Metro moms decided to take food to McLain before every game for the rest of the season.

Then came basketball. And wrestling. Then soccer and track and volleyball. And before they knew it, football season was starting again. The Metro moms were feeding McLain athletes before every game in every sport, every season, for both the boys and girls teams.