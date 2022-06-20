 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridge repairs starting today close westbound I-44 ramps from Broken Arrow Expressway

040122-tul-nws-i44work-p1

Four lanes of traffic in each direction on Interstate 44 crosses Sheridan Road just north of 41st Street on Thursday. The interstate will be reduced to two lanes in each direction — and one lane in each direction on some nights — between this area and the Broken Arrow Expressway for bridge maintenance work through the summer.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Bridge repairs starting Monday will close the westbound Interstate 44 ramps from Broken Arrow Expressway through next week.

The June 20-27 project is part of ongoing bridge maintenance, and westbound lanes of I-44 also have been narrowed near the interchange with the BA Expressway.

"The closure is necessary to perform routine maintenance on an expansion joint on the collector road with no available merge location," according to a news release from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Also in the vicinity of the interchange, a bridge repair project has closed multiple lanes on I-44 between the BA Expressway and 41st Street/Sheridan Road. Those lane closures are expected through July and August, according to the release.

"Some overnight closures may reduce the interstate to one lane in each direction for traffic safety purposes," officials stated.

