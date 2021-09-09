Brady Heights no more: Historic Tulsa neighborhood votes to change its name

Residents of the historic Brady Heights neighborhood voted by a wide margin to erase the name of one Tulsa’s founding fathers and become known simply as “The Heights,” officials said Thursday.

Following the example of downtown’s Brady Arts District, which changed its name four years ago to become simply the Arts District, the nearby residential area decided to ditch any references to its old namesake, businessman W. Tate Brady. One of the signers of the original City Charter in 1898, Brady had joined the Ku Klux Klan as a young man.

Residents cast ballots to choose among several possible names. And the least popular option was keeping the old one, said Peter White, president of the neighborhood association. Other candidates included Hope Heights, Northbridge Heights and Preservation Heights.

"Personally," White said, "I'm glad for the name 'The Heights.' I think it communicates hope and aspiration — like, 'We have new heights to climb together.' It continues the rich history of this place and also looks to the future and new opportunities we have to be good neighbors to one another."

Nearly a dozen signs will have to be removed or replaced throughout the neighborhood, with the city likely to begin the work next month, White said.