Brad Henry, Oklahoma's last Democratic governor, feels a kinship with Hofmeister

"Oklahomans are independent-thinking people," Henry said. "They don't necessarily vote for the party. They vote for the person. Now, the Democrats have to give them a reason to vote Democrat . … But I think the right Democrat can win. Joy is as good a Democrat as I think you could come up."

Given the circumstances, some will question whether Hofmeister is a Democrat at all. On Wednesday she said she does not plan to change herself because her registration changes.

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson, who in losing to Stitt three years ago received more votes (500,973 to Stitt's 644,579) than any other nonwinning gubernatorial candidate in state history, said he doesn't think that will be a problem.

"Certainly her emphasis and her policies have been the emphasis of the Democratic Party for some years," Edmondson said.

"I would tell her to continue to talk about the things that are important to her because they're important to the people of this state. That's education and the health of our children. And there's just a stark contrast between Joy Hofmeister's record in both of those arenas and the record of the incumbent (Stitt).