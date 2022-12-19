Boy struck by vehicle near Rhema Lights in critical condition, Broken Arrow police say

A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle last week, Broken Arrow police said.
Officers responded after 6:30 p.m. Thursday to the scene in the 1000 block of West Kenosha Street, according to a BAPD news release. Police said it appeared he was trying to cross the street to visit the Rhema Lights display with his family when he was struck by a passing vehicle.
The child was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said Friday. No further information has been provided, as police say the investigation remains ongoing.
