Boy struck by vehicle near Rhema Lights in critical condition, Broken Arrow police say

A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle last week, Broken Arrow police said.

Officers responded after 6:30 p.m. Thursday to the scene in the 1000 block of West Kenosha Street, according to a BAPD news release. Police said it appeared he was trying to cross the street to visit the Rhema Lights display with his family when he was struck by a passing vehicle.