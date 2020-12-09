Boy Scout Troop 1921 paves a new way for north Tulsa youth: 'We're seeing these boys do incredible work'

"Being able to take them home, that was a big deal for them," Williams said. "They’re excited to start earning their patches."

Also a licensed therapist, Williams is the director and co-owner of A New Way counseling center in Greenwood, which helps families and individuals struggling with habits and ineffective ways of coping with major life challenges seek a new way.

And that's the goal for the troop; to allow children in an area where gang violence is prolific a different option and path to become great leaders.

A New Way partnered with Drexel Academy, which provides a holistic education to underserved students in north Tulsa, for its first round of scouts, and there are about 30 of 50 students signed up. Due to COVID-19, the program is not yet open to children from other schools, but Williams said he hopes that will soon change.

Adults in safety vests stood near the road alerting passing traffic while the boys scrambled around in a drainage ditch, clumsily but diligently maneuvering rakes and picking up leaves and debris with gloves a smidge too long for their tiny fingers.

Williams said the day turned out to be a beautiful community moment as passersby yelled encouragement to the boys and exclaimed such things as "Boy Scouts in north Tulsa?"