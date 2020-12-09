Boy Scout Troop 1921 paves a new way for north Tulsa youth: 'We're seeing these boys do incredible work'

A brand-new Boy Scout troop one of the first of its kind hit the streets in north Tulsa on Tuesday, and its identifying number is no coincidence.
Troop 1921 is tailored for and comprised of north Tulsa youth, Troop Leader Devin Williams said, and its name hearkens to the adversity that generations of families in the area have overcome since the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre; the worst in United States history.
"You have an entire area of the community that was essentially destroyed," Williams said. "These are their great-great-grandkids, so, the victims of that massacre.
"As we're seeing these boys do such incredible work, its just kind of a reminder of how far they've had to come."
About a dozen of the little ones, Cub Scouts in kindergarten through fifth grade, set out along North Hartford Avenue on Tuesday afternoon to clean up leaves and debris in crisp new collared uniforms.
The whole program is expense-free thanks to an anonymous grant and multiple community partnerships with organizations like the Dream Center, which breaks down the most common barriers to participation.
Williams, who leads the troop with said he was a little worried that the boys would find the uniforms "dorky," but he was happily surprised when they wore them with pride, posing for pictures.
"Being able to take them home, that was a big deal for them," Williams said. "They’re excited to start earning their patches."
Also a licensed therapist, Williams is the director and co-owner of A New Way counseling center in Greenwood, which helps families and individuals struggling with habits and ineffective ways of coping with major life challenges seek a new way.
And that's the goal for the troop; to allow children in an area where gang violence is prolific a different option and path to become great leaders.
A New Way partnered with Drexel Academy, which provides a holistic education to underserved students in north Tulsa, for its first round of scouts, and there are about 30 of 50 students signed up. Due to COVID-19, the program is not yet open to children from other schools, but Williams said he hopes that will soon change.
Adults in safety vests stood near the road alerting passing traffic while the boys scrambled around in a drainage ditch, clumsily but diligently maneuvering rakes and picking up leaves and debris with gloves a smidge too long for their tiny fingers.
Williams said the day turned out to be a beautiful community moment as passersby yelled encouragement to the boys and exclaimed such things as "Boy Scouts in north Tulsa?"
The troop is the first in of its kind in Oklahoma — African-American — and the second or third with similar demographics in the country, Williams said.
And its existence hits home for him.
"I grew up in a single-mom household of six kids," he said. "She was able to put me in Scouts early in life, but once times got hard she couldn't afford it."
Williams said he was still able to attend summer scouting camps with his cousin in Texas, but as he watched his cousin rise through the ranks and eventually become an Eagle Scout — well aware of all the accomplishments and opportunities it afforded him — he couldn't help but think it was unfair.
The scouting curriculum has been evolving for decades, Williams said, and it includes just about everything you could want to teach a boy or girl; life skills, career skills and now even science, technology, engineering and math.
Of course one would be remiss not to mention the classic outdoor skills, like setting up a tent or starting a fire, which, Williams said, can be quite empowering for those who grew up in a city.
"I just want them to have a sense of belonging, be happy, enjoy that time with their peers, get to feel that community love, and I hope they all become passionate scouts and ultimately become future leaders," Williams said.
